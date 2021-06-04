Georgia reports 779 coronavirus cases for June 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

Georgia reported 779 coronavirus cases, 959 recoveries, and 23 deaths on June 4, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 401 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 69 cases, and the Imereti region with 66 cases.

A total of 30,026 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 15,527 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,499 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 2.59 percent, while 3.06 percent in the past 14 days. As of June 4, 161,947 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 347,762 among them, 331,680 people recovered.

There are 27 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 3,516 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 619 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

