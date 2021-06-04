Lari strengthens against the US dollar to 3.04 GEL in Bloomberg trading system

The Georgian lari has strengthened against the US dollar today to 3.0375 GEL / $1 USD as of 11 a.m. today, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

June 4 trading opened the day with the GEL/USD rate at 3.10, which further fell by almost 7.25 tetri and currently stands at 3.0375 GEL.

This is not an official exchange rate yet, and the National Bank of Georgia will update the rate at 17:00. However, if the official exchange rate of one US dollar is less than 3.15 tetri, then this exchange rate will be the strongest the lari has seen in almost the entire past year.

The official exchange rate shows that as of today 1 USD costs 3.1524 GEL and 1 EUR costs 3.8425 GEL.