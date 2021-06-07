US praises Georgia’s progress towards NATO integration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7

Georgia remains the US’s top strategic partner in the South Caucasus and a crucial partner in the Black Sea region, said the United States Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, Philip Reeker, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He said that his recent visit to Georgia aimed to ensure the further development of Georgia as a safe and democratic country.

Reeker said that his visit was scheduled in March but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that he will leave for Baku and Yerevan and will return to Georgia again for meetings.

Reeker met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili where he praised Georgia’s progress towards NATO integration.

Cooperation in the defense, security and economic fields have been discussed at the meeting, as well as infrastructural and coronavirus issues.

Reeker said that giving priority to Georgia in the US’s vaccine sharing plan also indicates the countries’ close strategic partnership.

Earlier Reeker held a meeting with Georgian NGOs.

