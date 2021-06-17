Georgian PM to deliver annual report to parliament on June 25

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili will deliver his annual report to the parliament on June 25, the last day of the supreme legislative body’s spring session, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The Head of the Georgian government will speak about the government’s activities for the first time in the status of PM during the plenary sitting.

The annual report accentuates four key directions: foreign policy, security, human rights, etc.

The Georgian government notes that it is working actively to reach the historical target to speed up Georgia’s full-fledged EU integration and official application for EU membership in 2024.