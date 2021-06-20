Georgia reveals data on COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 521 coronavirus cases, 911 recoveries, and 12 deaths on Sunday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

18,737 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 9,329 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 9,408 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 283 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 52 cases and the Kvemo Kartli region with 51 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 358,881, among them, 344,748 people recovered and 5,160 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 2,78%, while 2,46% in the past 14 days.

There are 44 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 2,762 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 589 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 668 critical patients, 183 require mechanical ventilation.

As of today, 233,488 people got the coronavirus vaccine.