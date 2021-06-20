Indian strain may become dominant in Georgia but with low growth rate

The Head of the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG) in Georgia, Ivane Chkhaidze, does not rule out that the Indian coronavirus variant may become dominant in Georgia, but the growth rate of the cases would be much lower than in other countries, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“The number of cases of the Indian coronavirus variant may increase in Georgia in the coming months, and it is theoretically possible that it will become dominant, but the growth rate in Georgia will be lower than in other countries,” he stated.

Chkhaidze added that as of today, 20 cases of Indian variant detected in Georgia but the actual number of cases is higher.

Ivane Chkhaidze stressed that only full vaccination provides protection against the Indian strain.

Earlier today, Georgia has reported 521 coronavirus cases, 911 recoveries, and 12 deaths.