Curfew to be lifted in Georgia from July 1
The night-hours movement restriction will be lifted from July 1 in Georgia, said the Interagency Coordination Council, Trend reports via Georgian media.
The Georgian government restricted movement on November 28, 2020, as one of the measures to curb mobility.
Movement ban was imposed from 9 pm to 5 am (local time) during the COVID-19 pandemic period, though it was then reduced from 11 pm to 4 am this June.
"From June 22, wearing a mask in the open space will no longer be mandatory," said Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Gharibashvili stated about it after the end of the Coordination Council.
