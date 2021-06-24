Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova to discuss further cooperation with EU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Georgian, Ukrainian and Moldovan foreign ministers will meet with the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in Brussels, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The meeting aims to discuss further cooperation between the EU and its three associated members within the EU’s Eastern Partnership initiative (EaP) format.

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani has stated that the meeting will be an opportunity to familiarize Borrell with the new cooperation format of Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova.

Meanwhile, the three countries signed an agreement in Kyiv back in May 2021 to boost cooperation for common European goals and EU membership. According to the document a new format of cooperation, the Associated Trio, was founded which will help the countries rapidly integrate into the EU.

EaP aims to boost cooperation and ties between the EU and six Eastern European countries: Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Belarus. Georgia has been named as the frontrunner of the initiative.

