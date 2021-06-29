Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 1,194 coronavirus cases, 678 recoveries, and 22 deaths on June 29, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 749 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 122 cases, and the Kvemo Kartli region with 102 cases.

A total of 29,709 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 18,220 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 11,489 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 4.02 percent, while 2.5 percent in the past 14 days. As of June 29, 257 974 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 365,068, among them, 351,144 people recovered and 5,297 died.

There are 42 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 2,639 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 611 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356