Georgia reports new cases of COVID-19 Delta strain

Georgia reported seven new cases of the laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Delta strain, said Head of the National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made the remark after the Interagency Coordination Council meeting.

Gamkrelidze said circulation of the so-called Delta strain ranges from 10 to 20 percent in the country. The Delta strain was rapidly replacing the British variant in the European countries.

“To date, the Delta strain is identified in eighty-five countries worldwide. We have to be more careful, observe the regulations and care about each other,” Gamkrelidze said.

Twenty-seven people contracted the COVID-19 Delta strain in Georgia to date.

