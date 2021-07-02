Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

Georgia reported 964 coronavirus cases, 607 recoveries, and 8 deaths on July 2, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 629 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 77 cases, and the Kakheti region with 71 cases.

A total of 28,190 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 13,696 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,494 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 3.42 percent, while 2.74 percent in the past 14 days. As of July 2, 266 161 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 368,022, among them, 353,231 people recovered and 5,335 died.

There are 118 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 2,771 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 620 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

