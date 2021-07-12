Georgian PM appoints new Vice Prime Ministers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili appointed two new Vice Prime Ministers – Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth Tea Tsulukiani and Minister of Environment Protection and Agriculture Levan Davitashvili, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Tsulukiani held the position of Minister of Justice from October 25, 2012, till October 1, 2020. She was appointed as Vice Prime Minister in September of 2019.

She was appointed Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth of Georgia on March 22, 2021.

Davitashvili has been the Minister of Agriculture since September 9, 2016. After the unification of the Ministries of Environment and Agriculture in 2017, Davitashvili held the post of the Minister of Environment and Agriculture of Georgia.

