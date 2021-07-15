Delta variant of coronavirus circulating in Georgia - NCDC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Delta variant is circulating in Georgia along with the UK variant, said the Head of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to him, 79 cases of Delta variants were confirmed at the Lugar Lab.

However, according to the current estimates, the Delta variant is circulating more than 20 percent.

"This rate will increase and we cannot resist it, because the tendency is that the British variant is replaced by the Delta variant, which is more contagion, especially in young people," said Gamkrelidze.

---

