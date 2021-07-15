Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for July 15
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15
Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 1,398 new cases of coronavirus, 1,164 recoveries and 11 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
In total, 30,867 tests have been conducted around the country of which 16,167 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,700 were PCR tests.
The new cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 813 cases
Imereti - 115 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 94 cases
Adjara - 93 cases
Kakheti - 84 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 59 cases
Shida Kartli - 49 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 36 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 27 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 19 cases
Guria - 9 cases
As of today, 9,947 individuals are in self-isolation and 55 individuals are under quarantine.
Since February 26, 2020, Georgia has had 382,734 cases of coronavirus, 362,491 recoveries, and 5,503 deaths.
