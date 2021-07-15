Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for July 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 1,398 new cases of coronavirus, 1,164 recoveries and 11 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, 30,867 tests have been conducted around the country of which 16,167 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,700 were PCR tests.

The new cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 813 cases

Imereti - 115 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 94 cases

Adjara - 93 cases

Kakheti - 84 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 59 cases

Shida Kartli - 49 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 36 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 27 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 19 cases

Guria - 9 cases

As of today, 9,947 individuals are in self-isolation and 55 individuals are under quarantine.

Since February 26, 2020, Georgia has had 382,734 cases of coronavirus, 362,491 recoveries, and 5,503 deaths.

---

