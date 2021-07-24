Georgia unveils progress on Pfizer jabs by 18:00
Up to 134 400 people have booked the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs by 18:00, the National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health (NCDC) reported, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
More than 18 thousand bookings are still open. Booking for the first shots of Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine jabs began at 12:00 on Saturday.
Immunization will be launched from July 26 at 37 medical institutions across Georgia. Booking is possible at booking.moh.gov.ge or through the hotline 15 22.
People aged 16 and above will be able to receive the jabs. Pfizer vaccines require receiving two doses with 21-28 days interval.
The US gift, half a million Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shots arrived in Tbilisi, Georgia, late last night.
