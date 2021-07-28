Georgia shares data on fully vaccinated people

According to the National Center for Disease Control, as of July 28, a total of 432,795 vaccinations had been administered, Trend reports citing Bm.ge.

According to them, 144,222 people have been fully vaccinated. In addition, 14,210 citizens were vaccinated on July 27.



Immunization in Georgia is carried out with four vaccines. These are: "AstraZeneca", "Pfizer", "Sinopharm" and "Sinovac".