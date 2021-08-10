Daily maximum death rate from coronavirus recorded in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10

Georgia has reported 5,697 new cases of coronavirus out of 44,536 tests and 54 deaths in the past 24 hours which is a record high figure since January 2021, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, 2,713 individuals have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. Some 40,279 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia currently.

In total 6,128 individuals have died from the virus in the country since the spring of 2020.

Some 641,242 individuals have received the coronavirus vaccine in Georgia with 3.7 million population since March 2021, while 197,118 have received their both doses of the vaccine.

Wearing facemasks outdoors where at least five people have gathered has become mandatory and holding social events such as weddings, funeral feasts and birthdays are prohibited starting August 10 in Georgia.

