Epidemiological situation worsens in Georgia - minister

Georgia's epidemiological situation currently is worse than the health officials expected, said the country's Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

On August 10 Georgia reported 5,697 new cases of coronavirus out of 44,536 tests and 54 deaths in the past 24 hours which is a record high figure since January 2021.

Tikaradze welcomed that the wearing of facemasks outdoors where at least five people have gathered has become mandatory and holding social events such as weddings, funeral feasts and birthdays are prohibited starting August 10 in Georgia.

She stated that hospital beds for COVID-19 patients are limited in the country and soon, hospitals may not be able to receive critical patients.

Tikaradze said that in the future coronavirus vaccination may become mandatory for certain groups.

