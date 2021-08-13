Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases for August 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 5,359 coronavirus cases, 2,726 recoveries and 42 deaths on August 13, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 2,187 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 813 cases, and the Imereti region with 698 cases.

A total of 50,937 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 30,325 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 20,612 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 10.52 percent, while 9.90 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 471,685, among them 415,146 people recovered and 6,321 died.

There are 58 people quarantined, 6,635 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 3,409 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are placed at the government-assigned facilities, 40,148 are treated at home, 41,871 are in self-isolation.

As of August 13, 741,353 people got the COVID-19 vaccine, among them, 225,053 are fully vaccinated.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356