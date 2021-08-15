Georgia actively works to evacuate its citizens from Kabul, Georgian MFA says

Georgian Foreign Ministry (MFA), in coordination with the Prime Minister’s Office, is actively working to bring home several Georgian citizens from Afghanistan, MFA said on Sunday, Trend reports citing 1TV.

“Our citizens serving as private contractors in Afghanistan contacted Foreign Ministry of Georgia for help,” MFA noted.

“We contacted partner countries and the employer company. We are actively communicating with Ukraine to evacuate several Georgian citizens via aircraft for which Georgian side is thankful for Ukrainian Foreign Ministry,” MFA stated.