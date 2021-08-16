Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for August 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 2,676 new cases of coronavirus, 4,119 recoveries and 30 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 52,141 remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia currently.

Some 25,730 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 13,637 of the 25,730 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 12,093 were PCR tests.

The country has had 484,254 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 10.47 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

The new 2,676 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 958 cases

Adjara - 538 cases

Imereti - 319 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 115 cases

Shida Kartli - 80 cases

Guria - 77 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 161 cases

Kakheti - 297 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 43 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 74 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 14 cases

As reported, 6,986 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today, 1,421 of the 6,986 patients are in critical condition. 303 of the 1,421 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

---

