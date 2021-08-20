Georgia reports 4,743 new cases of COVID-19 on August 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20

Georgia has reported 4,743 new cases of coronavirus, 3,393 recoveries, and 59 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

So far 58,995 remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia currently.

Some 46,389 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 29,181 of the 46,389 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 17,208 were PCR tests.

The new 4,743 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 1,860 cases

Adjara - 677 cases

Imereti - 573 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 277 cases

Shida Kartli - 304 cases

Guria - 120 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 297 cases

Kakheti - 386 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 113 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 98 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 38 cases

The country has had 506,040 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 10.22 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

