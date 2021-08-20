Georgia reports 4,743 new cases of COVID-19 on August 20
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 4,743 new cases of coronavirus, 3,393 recoveries, and 59 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
So far 58,995 remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia currently.
Some 46,389 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 29,181 of the 46,389 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 17,208 were PCR tests.
The new 4,743 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 1,860 cases
Adjara - 677 cases
Imereti - 573 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 277 cases
Shida Kartli - 304 cases
Guria - 120 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 297 cases
Kakheti - 386 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 113 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 98 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 38 cases
The country has had 506,040 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.
Some 10.22 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.
