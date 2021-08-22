Georgia, Ukraine continue to develop strategic partnerships in all areas - Ukrainian PM

“We thoroughly discussed relations between our countries at the international level, namely, the coordination of joint steps to accelerate the full membership of Georgia and Ukraine in the European Union and NATO,” said Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Georgia and Ukraine are jointly trying to become full members of NATO and the European Union, Denys Shmyhal noted.

“Issues related to the deepening of cooperation mechanisms with NATO are a priority for us. Georgia and Ukraine continue to develop strategic partnerships in all areas. The first results of such work, I hope, will be discussed at the meeting of the High-Level Strategic Council by the end of 2021,” said Shmigal.