Turkey and Azerbaijan help Georgia in supplying hospitals with oxygen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Turkey and Azerbaijan are actively helping Georgia in supplying hospitals with oxygen, Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia said at a briefing, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.

The Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are actively working with different countries to ensure that the process of supplying Georgia with oxygen is uninterrupted.

Today, 7,400 patients are treated in clinics in Georgia, most of them - 70 percent, depending on oxygen.

According to her, Georgia receives oxygen reserves from several sources, so that in case of loss of any of them, there would be no deficit.

The Deputy Minister noted that vaccination can play a decisive role in the event that a large part of the population is immune to infection with the help of the vaccine or its natural immunity. And this is 70-80 percent of the country's population.

"Until then, we have to go a long road, and it is important to go through it quickly," Gabunia said.

She did not rule out that if 40 thousand people are vaccinated per day, by October-November the country may be able to receive such a background of protection so as not to expect such a spread of the virus.

Georgia is experiencing the fourth wave of coronavirus. In the spring, Georgia suffered the third wave of coronavirus, but the second wave was the most severe in the fall of 2020, when epidemiologists detected 4-5 thousand cases of coronavirus per day. To date, daily infection rates have already exceeded those of the second wave. According to experts, the fourth wave is the most aggressive and this is due to the spread of the Indian strain of coronavirus.

