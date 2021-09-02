Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for Sept.2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 02

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 3,212 coronavirus cases, 5 017 recoveries, and 81 deaths on September 2, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 1 206 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 453 cases, and the Adjara region with 295 cases.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 7.94 percent, while 9.85 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 556,909 among them 502,534 people recovered and 7,563 died.

There are 103 people quarantined, 7,343 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 2,680 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are placed at the government-assigned facilities, 42,579 are in self-isolation, 36,763 people are treated at home.

As of September 2, 1.23 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, among them, 421,785 are fully vaccinated.

