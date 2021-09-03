Georgia, UK discuss joint infrastructure and transport projects
Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze held a meeting with British Ambassador to Georgia Mark Clayton on Friday, City Hall’s press service reported, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
The parties reviewed the pre-election environment as well as future projects and ongoing and completed infrastructure works in the capital.
The transport reform, steps taken to improve the ecological situation, and social health programs were also in focus, the press statement read.
“On behalf of the British Government, Ambassador Clayton reiterated his full support for Georgia on its path to integration into European and Euro-Atlantic structures,” the statement said.
