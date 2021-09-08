NATO stands ready to enhance support to Georgia in building resilience against hybrid threats - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

NATO stands ready to enhance its support to Georgia, including in building resilience against hybrid threats, in training and exercises, and in communications, an unnamed NATO official told Trend.

The official said NATO looks forward to the next NATO-Georgia exercise in 2022, added the source.

Significant progress on reforms that Georgia has made has helped it strengthen its defense capabilities and interoperability with the Alliance added the official.

"We remain committed to making full use of the NATO-Georgia Commission and the Annual National Programme in deepening political dialogue and cooperation," the official said.

"Georgia’s relationship with the Alliance contains all the practical tools to prepare for eventual membership. We are working closely with Georgia on security in the Black Sea region, and welcome the steps taken to implement the refreshed Substantial NATO-Georgia Package," said the official.

