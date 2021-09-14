Georgia shared data on COVID-19 cases for Sept.14

Georgia 14 September 2021 11:59 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia shared data on COVID-19 cases for Sept.14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.14

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 3,221 new cases of coronavirus, 2,990 recoveries and 54 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 3,221 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 1,167 cases
Adjara - 220 cases
Imereti - 498 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 194 cases
Shida Kartli - 279 cases
Guria - 71 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 339 cases
Kakheti - 272 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 93 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 46 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 42 cases

As reported, 37,717 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 24,507 of the 37,717 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 13,210 were PCR tests.

The country has had 585,036 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 7.58 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935

