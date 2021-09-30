President Zurabishvili meets CEC chair, int’l observers ahead of October 2 elections

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has met with the Central Election Commisis0onchair and representatives of international election monitoring missions ahead of the October 2 municipal elections, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

During the meeting, President Zurabishvili and the CEC chair Giorgi Kalandarishvili spoke of the election preparations.

Kalandarishvili briefed the president about the procedures aimed to ensure the transparency of the municipal elections and the Covid-19 regulations aimed to maintain the safety during the election day.

He also spoke about an electronic voting and counting pilot project at one of the polling stations in Tbilisi. The importance of international monitoring missions’ participation has also been noted.

Meanwhile today President Zurabishvili met with the representatives of International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI), as well as a delegation comprised of the European Parliament members, who will be observing the election day on October 2.

Reportedly, the chair of the delegation of MEPs, Michael Gahler hoped that the upcoming elections would be transparent and peaceful and wished Georgia success on its European path.