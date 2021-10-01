Georgian PM meets with delegation of Members of European Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 1

By Maryana Akhmedova - Trend:

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with the delegation of the Members of European Parliament, Trend reports via press service of the Prime Minister of Georgia.

The Prime Minister thanked the MEPs for their continued support of Georgia's European integration, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The involvement and strong support of the EU of Georgia's democratic progress are essential to Georgia's European perspective, the PM noted.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of these elections in Georgia's Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

From 2012, the government has held 6 democratic elections, and each of them is recognized by international observers as free and fair elections, Garibashvili noted.

The Georgian government has invited observers to the 2021 local elections from a number of international organizations, including the Local and Regional Congress of the Council of Europe, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the European Parliament (EP), the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO), Observers from the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and the International Republican Institute (IRI).

The government will ensure COVID-safe elections, with the regulations of the Ministry of Health, the PM noted.

Parties also discussed Georgia’s role in promoting peace and stability in the South Caucasus and positively assessed the Prime Minister's initiative to establish peace in the South Caucasus, which he addressed at the 76 sessions of the UN General Assembly.