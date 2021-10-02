Georgia launches criminal case on Saakashvili's illegal border crossing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.1

Trend:

The Ministry of Internal Affairs launched an investigation into the illegal crossing of the state border by former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili. The corresponding statement was made at a briefing at the prosecutor's office, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

According to them, given that Mikhail Saakashvili was found guilty by a court of three instances and he was sentenced to 6 years of imprisonment, he was placed in an appropriate penitentiary for the execution of court decisions.

The prosecutor's office reminded about current cases in which Saakashvili appears.