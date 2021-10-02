Saakashvili’s arrest not to affect brotherly relations with Ukraine – Georgian MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Ukraine and Georgia have always supported each other both in difficult and happy times, Georgian Member of the Parliament, Kakha Kuchava said, Trend reports citing Georgia media.

The recent arrest of Georgia’s ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili will not affect brotherly relations with Ukraine, Kuchava said.

Saakashvili, who currently chairs the Executive Committee of the Ukrainian National Reforms Council, was arrested in Tbilisi on October 1.

Saakashvili has been persistently violating the law when he was interfering in Georgia’s internal issues as a Ukrainian citizen, MP said.

Very few people have been informed about the special operation on Saakashvili's arrest and that is why the MPs were making different statements on his presence in Georgia, Kuchava added.

