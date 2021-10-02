Georgia should be closer to EU - Member of European Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia should be closer to the EU, Member of European Parliament, Victor Negrescu said, Trend reports, citing Georgian media.

“We have a strong bilateral relationship with Georgia in different areas. We believe that a strong democracy will lead to strong development. We also believe that Georgia can flourish through a strong partnership with the European Union, its member states, the NATO, and other partners,” the MEP said.

Victor Negrescu expressed hope that the meeting of Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili with the Members of the European Parliament will assist in a constructive relationship with Georgia and its people.

---

