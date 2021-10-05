US State Department urges fair treatment of Georgian ex-president Saakashvili

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

The US State Department is closely watching the events in Georgia in connection with the detained ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, Trend reports via State Department.

“We are aware of the reports of the detention of Mr. Saakashvili and we’re following developments very closely. We urge Georgian authorities to ensure that Mr. Saakashvili is afforded fair treatment in accordance with Georgian law and Georgia’s international human rights commitments and obligations,” US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said at a regular news briefing.

The ruling Georgian Dream party won the municipal elections the day after ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili returned from the exile to support the opposition.

Georgian government accused Mikheil Saakashvili of illegal crossing of the Georgian border and several criminal offenses such as the violent dispersal of anti-government mass protests in 2007, raiding of Imedi TV channel by riot police, illegal take-over of the property and other crimes, therefore he was arrested in Tbilisi on October 1.

