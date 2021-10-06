Georgia to take part in International Transport and Communications Forum in Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava will participate in the 12 International Transport and Communications Forum as part of her working visit to Turkey, Trend reports, citing Georgian media.

The forum will be held in Istanbul, Turkey, with the participation of high-level delegations from 16 countries. Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu will officially open the forum.

Regional cooperation in transport, logistics and communications will be discussed at the forum.

Turnava will deliver a speech about the importance of digitization of current national and regional transport and logistics projects and relevant infrastructure in Georgia in the nearest future.

The participants will also discuss major transport routes and projects of regional importance.

Turnava will also hold bilateral meetings with the Ministers of Transport of other countries, as well as take part in the Trans-Caspian Quarterly Ministerial with the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Kazakh delegations to discuss issues of popularization and increasing competitiveness of the middle transport corridor.

