Georgian PM publishes open letter related to ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has published an open letter on Facebook, related to ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili’s arrival in Georgia, Trend reports via PM’s Facebook.

“There are many possibilities. Some think that he was overcome by power, selfishness and envy of other leaders of the "National Movement" and he deliberately went to prison in order to be the center of attention,” said the post.

“The “National Movement” is concerned about its leader and demands his immediate release from prison”, Georgian PM said.

It’s not likely that Saakashvili had planned to come to Georgia and go to jail, because in that case he would have entered the country legally, Garibashvili noted. “Saakashvili arrived in Georgia not with the intention of going to prison, but with a great hope for state revolution."

“The “National Movement” did not take into account the fact that instead of the state institutions of 2003, they were met by well-organized state institutions. Instead of a “collapsed state”, Saakashvili came across a well-organized Georgian state system,” the PM said.

Georgian government accused Mikheil Saakashvili of illegal crossing of the Georgian border and several criminal offenses such as the violent dispersal of anti-government mass protests in 2007, raiding of Imedi TV channel by riot police, illegal take-over of the property and other crimes, therefore he was arrested in Tbilisi on October 1.

