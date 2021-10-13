FM Zalkaliani calls US Defense Secretary's upcoming visit 'historic'

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani depicts the upcoming visit of United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin as’ historic’ as it underscores ‘the importance the United States attaches to its strategic partnership with Georgia’, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

FM Zalkaliani expects the parties will review issues pertaining to deepening bilateral cooperation, regional security and the process of Georgia’s integration into NATO.

“Such a high-ranking visit by our key strategic partner is another message of clear support for our country’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, stable democratic development and Euro-Atlantic integration,” Zalkaliani stated.

United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will visit Georgia next week as part of a Europe trip, announced Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs John Kirby on Tuesday.