Georgian president arrives in Switzerland as part of busy schedule

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili arrived in Switzerland on an official visit, Trend reports via the press service of the president.

This is Georgia's first high-level visit to Switzerland.

The president will hold meetings with representatives of international organizations based in Geneva.

A meeting is scheduled with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus, founder and president of the World Economic Forum, Professor Klaus Schwab.

Georgian President will leave for Bern on October 15, where she will meet Swiss President Guy Parmelin.

President of the Swiss Confederation and Georgian president will meet with members of government delegations, after which they will make joint press statements.

Georgian president is also scheduled to meet with the First Vice-President of the Swiss National Council Irene Kalin.

Georgia and Switzerland have been cooperating in the fields of tourism and agriculture, since they established diplomatic relations in June 1992.

---

