Microfinance sector in Georgia hopes to rebound from COVID-19, shares forecast
Latest
Azerbaijan ready to negotiate with Armenia on border delimitation, under condition of mutual recognition of territorial integrity - Azerbaijani President
Armenia, in collusion with Iran, used former occupied territories of Azerbaijan to carry out drug trafficking to Europe - President Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev notes special role of Russian President Vladimir Putin in ending hostilities in Karabakh
President Ilham Aliyev participates in CIS Heads of State Council's session in video conference format
Azerbaijani ombudsman issues statement on anniversary of shelling of funeral procession in Tartar by Armenian troops
Azerbaijan’s Parliament to send congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva
Chronicles of Victory: Azerbaijani president gives interview to director general of media holding on October 15, 2020 (VIDEO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish NTV TV channel on October 15, 2020 (VIDEO)