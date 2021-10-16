Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 5,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,126 recoveries, and 44 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 62,994 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 41,007 tests were rapid, while the remaining 21,993 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 657,753, among them 609,987 people recovered and 9,440 died.

There are 59 people quarantined, 5,176 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 922 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed at government-assigned facilities.

As of October 16, more than 1.9 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,673 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm