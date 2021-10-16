District Election Commissions to sum up protocols of municipal polls in Georgia

District election commissions summarized the final protocols of the October 2 municipal polls from district election commissions and court decisions of all instances, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Spokeswoman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Natia Ioseliani, reported during the news briefing that the runoff elections will be held in 20 self-governing cities and communities and 42 local majoritarian constituencies.

The following electoral subjects qualified for the second round of the elections to be held under the majoritarian system – Early Elections – United Georgia – Democratic Movement, United National Movement, Lelo, European Socialists, Gakharia – For Georgia, Free Georgia, Tamaz Mechiauri for United Georgia, Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia, Zurab – Girchi Japaridze, Girchi – More Freedom and an independent candidate nominated by an initiative group.

In the second round of mayoral elections, the following election subjects have the right to nominate candidates: United National Movement, Gakharia- For Georgia, Tamaz Mechiauri for United Georgia, Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia and an independent candidate nominated by an initiative group.

The runoff elections will be held on October 30 in accordance with the law.