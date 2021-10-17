BSEC SG to visit Georgia today

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17

Trend:

Secretary General of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) Lazar Comanescu will visit Georgia on October 17-19, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Lazar Comanescu will hold meetings with Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani to discuss prospects for economic cooperation and the security situation in the region.

BSEC SG will also meet with the Chair of the Culture Committee Eliso Bolkvadze.

Georgia took up Black Sea group chairmanship for six months on July 1, 2021.