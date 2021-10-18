Georgia to further develop relationship with Azerbaijan - Georgian MFA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18
By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:
Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its congratulations on the Day of Restoration of Independence of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry’s Twitter page.
“We convey heartfelt congratulations and our best wishes to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Restoration of Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the publication said.
We value solid strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan, and will further enhance it for the benefit of our nations, the Ministry said.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosts side event as part of UN General Assembly's 76th session (VIDEO)
Latest
Israel and Azerbaijan are great allies and partners, who have common interest in region – former Israeli MP
Year passes since Azerbaijan's liberation of Khudaferin bridge from Armenian occupation (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Armenia’s failure to provide minefield maps to Azerbaijan impedes restoration work in liberated territories - FM
Azerbaijan stands for normalizing relations with Armenia in post-conflict period based on int'l law - FM
Master plans for Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar and Lachin being prepared, will be done without taking any loans - Azerbaijani president
Great leader Heydar Aliyev returned to power at request of the people, then threat of losing independence again was prevented - president
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post related to October 18 - Independence Restoration Day on Instagram (PHOTO)
When I shared news of liberation of Fuzuli, whole world saw that we would complete our glorious mission - Azerbaijani president (FULL SPEECH)
Our historic victory - beginning of new era in development of both our country, region as whole - President Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev addresses nation on occasion of 30th anniversary of restoration of independence
This year we celebrate October 18 with pride and happiness, having witnessed glorious history written by victorious Azerbaijani Army - Turkic Council's SecGen