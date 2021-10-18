Pentagon chief says US values Georgia as strategic partner

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin thanked Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze “for extending such a warm welcome on my first visit to Georgia as Secretary of Defense,” Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“The United States values Georgia as a strategic partner, and our support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering,” Lloyd Austin underscored.

US Secretary of Defense has arrived in Georgia on Monday. As part of a trip, Secretary Austin is visiting Georgia, Ukraine, and Romania and will participate in the NATO Defense Ministerial in Belgium.

The parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the Georgia Defense and Deterrence Enhancement Initiative.

“This initiative marks a new phase of our bilateral security cooperation, and it demonstrates the U.S. commitment to supporting Georgia,” Lloyd Austin said in a tweet.