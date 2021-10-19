Ukrainian Bees Airline plans to launch Odessa-Tbilisi-Odessa flights starting October 22

Low-cost Ukrainian airline Bees Airline is increasing its flight frequency to Georgia by adding a new route of Odessa-Tbilisi-Odessa starting October 22, the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency has announced, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Bees Airline plans to carry out flights once a week, on Fridays.

Georgian Deputy Minister of Economy Mariam Kvrivishvili said there is a growing number of Ukrainian visitors coming to Georgia every year.

Bees Airline's decision will have a positive impact on Georgia's tourism sector. It is important that despite the pandemic, new destinations are added to the Georgian aviation market, which will contribute to the development of local tourism and civil aviation", Kvrivishvili said.

Bees Airline entered Georgia in April of this year with Kiev-Tbilisi-Kiev flights. Later in June, the airline company added Kiev-Batumi and Kherson-Tbilisi flights.