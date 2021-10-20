NATO is committed to Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations - Special Representative

Georgia 20 October 2021 16:03 (UTC+04:00)
NATO is committed to Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations - Special Representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

NATO is committed to Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations, NATO Special Representative for South Caucasus Javier Colomina said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

NATO Representative had a meeting with President Salome Zourabichvili on his first official visit to Georgia.

“We talked about regional security and ways to enhance NATO-Georgia partnership,” Colomina wrote on his Twitter page.

“Lots on the agenda, including Black Sea security, the upcoming NATO Summit, regional stability, and continuous support for our Euro-Atlantic path,” Georgian president said in a Twitter publication.

Javier Colomina also met Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani and Georgian Parliament Speaker Kakha Kuchava.

Georgia has made significant progress towards NATO membership, therefore, we have to wait for the moment when the political decision will be ready, Georgian FM said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Kyrgyzstan administers 13,249 vaccines over past day
Kyrgyzstan administers 13,249 vaccines over past day
Exports of Iran to Kyrgyzstan booming
Exports of Iran to Kyrgyzstan booming
Turkey expresses interest in expanding activities of Turkish companies in Kyrgyzstan
Turkey expresses interest in expanding activities of Turkish companies in Kyrgyzstan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
“Azercell volunteers” brought joy to thousands of families over the past year Society 17:27
India to discuss IPR waiver on Covid vaccines, global trade issues during WTO DG’s 3-day Other News 17:27
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Zangilan district Politics 17:26
Number of TEU containers loaded/unloaded in western ports of Iran’s Hormozgan Province up Transport 17:21
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling Finance 17:20
SOCAR in Georgia looking for crossover vehicles through operating lease Tenders 17:19
Iran bans local companies from entering Karabakh illegally Transport 17:09
Gita Gopinath to leave IMF, return to Harvard University in January Other News 17:05
India's total Covid-19 vaccinations cross 99-crore mark Other News 17:05
Iran to re-enable issuing tourist visas Iran 17:03
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 20 Society 16:51
AccessBank to consider possibility of increasing its capital by end-2021 Finance 16:50
AccessBank projects slight increase in cost of manat resources Finance 16:46
Georgia's knitwear exports to Turkey increase Georgia 16:44
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:39
Azerbaijan to reduce oil production in 2022, says IMF Oil&Gas 16:38
Georgia’s trade turnover with Turkey increases Georgia 16:38
Azerbaijan confirms 2,303 more COVID-19 cases, 1,010 recoveries Society 16:35
Iran sees increase in exports to Turkmenistan Business 16:33
IMF expects Azerbaijan’s gas output, export to rise in 2022 Oil&Gas 16:28
Saudi energy minister sees demand from gas-to-oil switch at up to 600,000 bpd Arab World 16:14
Azerbaijan boosts production of building materials Construction 16:03
NATO is committed to Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations - Special Representative Georgia 16:03
Kremlin says direct contacts with Taliban needed to comprehend developments in Afghanistan Russia 16:02
Baker Hughes posts Q3 profit as drilling demand returns US 15:45
Bulgaria seeks grant financing for gas storage expansion Oil&Gas 15:43
Turkmenistan joins "Turkic.World" project Politics 15:38
Turkmenistan, Turkish 'RÖNESANS Holding' discuss further co-op in construction sector Turkmenistan 15:37
Iran’s PMO implementing plans on shipbuilding Transport 15:32
Azerbaijan's oil exports to Turkey for 9M2021 revealed Oil&Gas 15:17
Turkmenistan preparing to take part in UN Climate Change Conference Turkmenistan 15:17
Iran allocates more bank advances to various sectors of economy Iran 15:11
Shipping Association of Iran talks cargo transportation to China Iran 15:10
Azerbaijan to complete construction of Khudaferin, Giz Galasi HPPs in several years Oil&Gas 15:09
Iran looks to expand oil ties with Venezuela Iran 15:01
300 km of overhead, cable lines laid in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories - minister Oil&Gas 14:54
Azerbaijan plans to fully provide liberated territories with electricity by end-2021 Oil&Gas 14:48
Iran eyes increasing investment in renewable energy Iran 14:44
Iran’s East Oil & Gas Production Company increases extraction Oil&Gas 14:25
Azerbaijan’s 9M2021 oil export to India revealed Oil&Gas 14:22
Kazakhstan announces date of moving from external deficit to surplus zone Kazakhstan 14:19
Azerbaijan cuts food imports Economy 14:16
Azerbaijan purchases de-mining equipment from Croatia – Azerbaijani FM Politics 13:58
Honey from Azerbaijan's liberated Kalbajar, Lachin delivered to Baku fair (PHOTO) Society 13:55
Kazakh Parliament approves bill "On state budget for 2022-2024" Kazakhstan 13:52
Azerbaijan - strategic partner of Croatia, FM Gordan Grlić-Radman says Politics 13:51
Iran boosts exports of metal products Business 13:48
Armenia must take effective steps to open communications – Azerbaijani FM Politics 13:47
Russia records over 34,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours Russia 13:44
Croatian companies may partake in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated areas Politics 13:30
Azerbaijan discloses volume of chemical products output for 9M2021 Economy 13:30
Kazakhstan’s National Bank to continue its policy aimed at ensuring price stability Kazakhstan 13:28
Azerbaijan, Croatia agree to hold political consultations – Azerbaijani FM Politics 13:27
Azerbaijan, Croatia working on coordination of several documents – Azerbaijani FM Politics 13:26
Georgia simplifies travel regulations for Azerbaijan Georgia 13:25
Georgia's TOP-5 imported goods in 9M2021 Georgia 13:23
Georgia shares data on most exported products in 9M2021 Georgia 13:23
Tips for Retailer — How to Increase Profits and Save Millions with a Cash Register System? Business 13:14
Delegation from Taliban arrives for Moscow-format talks Russia 13:00
Kazakhstan records significant decline in poverty rate Kazakhstan 12:57
bp completes maintenance on Chirag platform ahead of schedule Oil&Gas 12:56
Telco Partner entering electricity supply Israel 12:43
French express parcel firm Geopost acquires 20.15% stake in Dubai's Aramex Europe 12:40
UK's Burberry poaches Versace boss Akeroyd as CEO Europe 12:37
Kazakhstan approves bill on guaranteed transfers from National Fund Kazakhstan 12:33
Croatia shows great interest in deepening ties with Azerbaijan - FM (PHOTOS) Politics 12:23
FMs of Azerbaijan, Croatia hold expanded meeting in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 12:03
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry presents "green energy" dev't concept Oil&Gas 11:37
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footages from meeting with former IDPs from Fuzuli (VIDEO) Politics 11:32
Turkey reveals its total cargo traffic for 9M2021 Turkey 11:26
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 20 Georgia 11:24
Azerbaijan sees rise in cost of cargo transportation by road Transport 11:22
Azerbaijani State Security Service's chief meets with VP of ICRC Politics 11:12
Iranian currency rates for October 20 Finance 11:09
Azerbaijan deputy minister talks number of precious metal deposits in liberated territories Economy 11:04
Turkmenistan, LUKOIL talk dev’t of hydrocarbon resources of Caspian Sea region Turkmenistan 10:55
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 10:54
Azerbaijan's revenues from mobile communication services up in 9M2021 ICT 10:54
Turkmenistan to launch "single window" system for export-import operations Turkmenistan 10:40
Azerbaijani ambassador presents his credentials to King of Belgium Politics 10:20
Turkey reveals cargo volume handled from Tunisia in 8M2021 Turkey 10:16
UN launches number of specialized services in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 10:16
Amazon lowers threshold for free delivery to Israel Israel 10:06
Azerbaijan provides broadcasting of TV, radio channels in liberated Zangilan (PHOTO) ICT 10:06
AutoStore, Norway's biggest IPO in two decades, valued at $12.4 bln Europe 10:00
Facebook plans to change its name US 09:58
Kyrgyzstan administers 13,249 vaccines over past day Kyrgyzstan 09:53
Iran sees increase in Turkish steel imports for 9M2021 Turkey 09:53
Turkey discloses cargo traffic via local ports from Malta in 8M2021 Turkey 09:53
Georgia ready to develop, deepen strategic partnership with Azerbaijan – PM Politics 09:52
Azerbaijan eyes applying Generic Statistical Business Process Model Economy 09:48
Explosion destroys army bus in central Damascus Arab World 09:46
Oil dips as China considers intervention to ease coal crunch Oil&Gas 09:44
Expert explains why Turkish products in Baku don't fall in price amid devaluation of lira Economy 09:37
Azerbaijan, Slovakia ink new deal on economic co-op (PHOTO) Economy 09:09
Olympic flame arrives in China for Beijing 2022 Winter Games Other News 08:53
Explosion heard in Afghanistan's Kabul Other News 08:31
1,683 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:24
UNICEF to help Turkmenistan increase emergency preparedness Business 08:00
COVID-19 cases worldwide down 4%, deaths down 2% in past week — WHO Other News 07:14
All news