NATO is committed to Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations - Special Representative

NATO is committed to Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations, NATO Special Representative for South Caucasus Javier Colomina said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

NATO Representative had a meeting with President Salome Zourabichvili on his first official visit to Georgia.

“We talked about regional security and ways to enhance NATO-Georgia partnership,” Colomina wrote on his Twitter page.

“Lots on the agenda, including Black Sea security, the upcoming NATO Summit, regional stability, and continuous support for our Euro-Atlantic path,” Georgian president said in a Twitter publication.

Javier Colomina also met Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani and Georgian Parliament Speaker Kakha Kuchava.

Georgia has made significant progress towards NATO membership, therefore, we have to wait for the moment when the political decision will be ready, Georgian FM said.

