Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 5,219 new COVID-19 cases, 2,348 recoveries, and 42 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 57,301 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 36,635 tests were rapid, while the remaining 20,666 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 675,771, among them 619,285 people recovered and 9,588 died.

There are 48 people quarantined, 5,679 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,003 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of October 20, more than 1.9 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,543 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

