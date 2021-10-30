Georgia shares data on turnout in municipal elections as of 5 p.m.

A total of 825,129 voters (39.5 per cent of eligible voters) have cast their ballots in the Georgian municipal run-offs as of 5 p.m. today, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Based on the Central Election Commission data, the most active constituency is Racha-Lechkhumi where 52.8 per cent of registered voters have cast their vote.

Mtskheta-Mtianeti remains the least active constituency where 33.9 per cent of registered voters have cast their vote so far.

The voter turnout stands at 38.7 per cent in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi where a total of 387,771 voters have cast their ballots.

Didube in Tbilisi is currently the most active constituency where 43.5 per cent of registered voters have cast their vote.

The least active is Isani again where 34.3 per cent of registered voters have cast their vote so far.