Second round of municipal elections ends in Georgia

Second round of municipal elections ended in Georgia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.
Polling stations in the country closed at 20:00 local time.
The only exceptions were those sections that had a queue by eight in the evening.
According to the Central Election Commission of Georgia, the voter turnout at 17:00 nationwide was 39.5%, which corresponds to 825,129 voters.
