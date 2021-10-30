Second round of municipal elections ends in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

Second round of municipal elections ended in Georgia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Polling stations in the country closed at 20:00 local time.

The only exceptions were those sections that had a queue by eight in the evening.

According to the Central Election Commission of Georgia, the voter turnout at 17:00 nationwide was 39.5%, which corresponds to 825,129 voters.