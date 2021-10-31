Final results of elections in Georgia will be announced no later than November 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

The Central Election Commission will sum up the final results of the second round of elections to local self-government bodies no later than November 13, said the chairman of the country's CEC Giorgi Kalandarishvili at a briefing today, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

On the eve, the citizens of Georgia elected mayors of 20 municipalities, including in the capital and four large cities - Batumi, Kutaisi, Poti and Rustavi. In addition, 42 majoritarian deputies of local assemblies - sakrebulo - were elected in 24 constituencies.

"The election administration will officially sum up the results of the second round of elections as soon as all the procedures provided for by law are completed, no later than November 13," he said.

According to preliminary data from the CEC, candidates from the ruling Georgian Dream party won the second round of mayoral elections in 19 out of 20 cities. The only city where the representative of the opposition "United National Movement" won was Tsalenjikha.

The first round of municipal elections took place in Georgia on October 2. Then the ruling "Georgian Dream" collected almost half of the votes, receiving 46.74% on party lists. In addition, in the very first round, GD candidates won the mayoral elections in 44 municipalities.

The United National Movement came in second with 30.7% of the vote. Despite the fact that none of the UNM mayoral candidates could win, the opposition considered the October 2 election results its achievement, promising to fight the ruling party in the second round.